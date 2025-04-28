Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Azlynn R.'s avatar
Azlynn R.
10h

So an online hate group shut down on my bday. Best birthday present ever 🥰

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Anarchist Bug's avatar
Anarchist Bug
9h

I dont understand why they cant just leave us alone. Who even are you people? What are you to me, to my trans neighbors? Nobody. Nothing. Our lives have never affected them past the stories they fabricate to persecute us for existing. Vile human beings who will look to their respective gods for forgiveness when they pass

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture