Fireworks erupted during a House Foreign Relations Subcommittee meeting when Chairman Keith Self (R-TX) deliberately misgendered Representative Sarah McBride (D-DE), the first transgender congresswoman, referring to her as the "Gentleman from Delaware." In response, McBride shot back, addressing Self as "Madam Chair." The exchange sparked immediate protests from Democrats, with ranking minority member Bill Keating (D-MA) demanding, "Have you no decency?" Tensions escalated, and after continued objections, Self abruptly adjourned the hearing.

“I recognize the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride,” said Representative Self.

“Thank you, Madame Chair,” McBride responded before beginning to speak—only to be quickly interrupted by ranking Democrat Bill Keating, who turned to Self in disbelief.

“Mr. Chairman… could you repeat your instruction again, please?” Keating asked.

Self attempted to justify himself. “Yes, we have set the standard on the floor of the House, and I’m simply—”

Keating cut him off. “What is that standard, Mr. Chairman? Could you repeat what you just said? When you introduced a duly elected representative from the United States of America. Please.”

Self doubled down. “I will. The representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”

Keating, his voice rising, fired back. “Mr. Chairman, you are out of order. Have you no decency? I’ve come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent.”

“We will continue this hearing,” Self insisted.

Keating stood his ground. “You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way!”

Without further discussion, Self abruptly adjourned the hearing.

Watch the exchange here:

Immediately after the hearing, Keith Self took to Twitter to justify his actions, writing, "It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female." His statement echoes language from a Trump executive order—one with no binding authority over the House and no legal standing of its own. Nothing in the order compels Self to misgender his colleague, nor does it excuse his refusal to extend her even the most basic courtesy or respect.

This is not the first time McBride has been treated this way by her colleagues. Just one month ago, Representative McBride was referred to as the “Gentleman from Delaware” on the House Floor by Republican Representative Mary Miller (IL-15). Like Self, Miller also bragged about it afterwards, stating “Today on the House Floor, I refused to deny biological reality… President Trump restored biological truth in the Federal Government, and I refuse to perpetuate the lie that gender is open to our interpretation. It is not.”

McBride has been a frequent target of Republican attacks, facing bathroom bans and dehumanizing rhetoric from her colleagues. Some (including this author) have been frustrated by a perceived lack of pushback from the congresswoman. However, her sharp response in the hearing—along with the swift defense from her Democratic colleagues—suggests that both she and her party may be increasingly willing to confront these attacks head-on.

The event also highlights the deep erosion of what is considered “decorum” when it comes to transgender people in Congress. Republicans can openly misgender Representative McBride on the record without consequence, treating basic respect as optional. It was also deemed acceptable when Representative Nancy Mace shouted the anti-trans slur “tr*nny” multiple times in the middle of a hearing. Yet when McBride and her colleagues push back, it is suddenly framed as inappropriate or disruptive. The double standard is glaring—and revealing.

McBride will likely continue to face escalating attacks in Congress as Republicans use open hostility toward her to rally their base. Defending herself is not just about personal dignity—it is about representing the transgender constituents who elected her. The response from Representative Keating suggests that at least some Democrats are willing to challenge these attacks directly, signaling a potential shift in how such moments are handled. For transgender Americans and their allies, the exchange was undoubtedly painful to watch—but it also revealed growing Democratic resistance to the increasingly hostile rhetoric in Congress.

Editor’s note: A prior version of the story indicated the Democrat who fired back was Gregory Meeks in one line, while correctly identifying the Democrat as Bill Keating in subsequent lines. The correct Democratic ranking member is Bill Keating.