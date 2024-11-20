For the third consecutive day, the Republican Party has been consumed by a frenzy over transgender Congresswoman Sarah McBride (D-Delaware). A faction of far-right lawmakers, led by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), has targeted McBride with a push to ban transgender people from using bathrooms, gyms, and changing rooms that align with their gender identity. Speaker Mike Johnson escalated the attack, announcing that McBride would be barred from women’s facilities and officially regarded as a “man” under House rules. Now, McBride has issued a statement saying that while she “disagrees” with the rules, she will comply.

McBride’s statement reads, “I'm not here to fight about bathrooms. I'm here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families. Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them,”

later adding, “This effort to distract from the real issues facing this country hasn't distracted me over the last several days, as I've remained hard at work preparing to represent the greatest state in the union come January.”

See her full statement here:

McBride’s statement is in response to Speaker Mike Johnson confirming that she would be considered “a man” in House rules, and that he would use his power to block the congresswoman from women’s restrooms and women’s gyms.

In a draft statement obtained by The Hill, Speaker Mike Johnson declared, “All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings—such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms—are reserved for individuals of that biological sex.” He added, “It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol,” concluding with the familiar refrain, “Women deserve women’s-only spaces.”

In a separate interview, Johnson doubled down: “For anyone who doesn’t know my established record on this issue, let me be unequivocally clear: a man is a man, and a woman is a woman, and a man cannot become a woman.”

The decision has harsh implications for McBride and other transgender people. McBride will be forced to walk back to her office every time she needs to use the restroom, unable to access the common bathrooms like her colleagues. Transgender staffers, who have long used restrooms matching their gender identity without issue, will also be targeted under this policy. McBride will likely be barred from the women’s gym as well. This amounts to a forced segregation of the transgender congresswoman from public accommodations, with Johnson relying on familiar “separate but equal” rhetoric to justify the move—pointing to private, less accessible restrooms as an alternative that is neither equal nor fair.

Many expressed disappointment with McBride’s decision. Michelle Vallet, a parent of a transgender son, shared her frustration: “Now, to see Sarah McBride essentially confirm that if those who hate my son scream loud enough he should be expected to comply is a heartbreak I didn't really know existed. I need people to stand with and for my son, to risk their own comfort to protect his ability to see himself not only in my eyes but in this nation's eyes and heart. How do I tell him that a leader in his government's Congress doesn't think he's worth fighting for? I'm astounded at the shortsightedness of McBride's response, and I hope for the sake of all trans youth that she rethinks her position.”

Transgender advocate and Harvard Clinical Instructor Alejandra Caraballo emphasized the broader implications: “This isn't just about her. These rules apply to trans staffers and interns who do not have the protections and privilege that she has.”

Ash Orr, a transgender organizer in West Virginia, was equally critical: “Rep. McBride’s messaging essentially suggests that if a federal ban is enacted, trans people should simply comply. While I understand the difficult position she is in, she holds a position of immense power and privilege. She should be using that power to defend and protect her community, not falling in line. Trans lives are at stake.”

The decision has broader implications for transgender rights nationwide, particularly for moderate Democrats seeking a way to avoid anti-trans attacks. If Sarah McBride—one of the most prominent transgender figures in America—complies with anti-trans rules banning her from public accommodations, similar laws in state legislatures could gain traction as “acceptable compromise.” Meanwhile, transgender people in red states could be faced with increased enforcement or expectations.

Meanwhile, McBride’s acquiescing to the ban shows no sign of stopping the attacks; bathroom bans continue to spread. Rep. Nancy Mace has expanded her efforts, introducing a bill to ban transgender people from using bathrooms in all federally owned spaces, including national parks, museums, and major airports like Dulles and DCA.

Nancy Mace responded to McBride’s statement, saying, “Sarah McBride’s promise to abide by Speaker Johnson's policy is a step toward acknowledging the rights of women everywhere—something we’ll continue to demand without compromise.”

It remains to be seen what further restrictions might be aimed at McBride. Congress operates under a male/female dress code, raising the possibility of additional regulations targeting her presentation. The House could even allow or require the use of masculine honorifics when addressing her. So far, Republicans have shown no signs of slowing their campaign against transgender rights, making it likely that McBride will face further attacks in the days ahead.