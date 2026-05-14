Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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TJ's avatar
TJ
3hEdited

Can New York appeal to quash their subpoena against them outside of Texas too?

I really hope they can since I’m sure that would give them a better chance!

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Anne's avatar
Anne
3h

Yes!!!

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