Mike Gelt
15h

If the Supreme Court upholds state bans targeting transgender girls in school sports, it will mark a dangerous constitutional failure.

These laws are not about fairness — they are about government-sanctioned exclusion of a disfavored minority, in direct violation of the Equal Protection Clause and the purpose of Title IX.

The Constitution does not permit states to erase children from public life to score political points.

Categorical bans based on sex assigned at birth are discrimination, plain and simple. Endorsing them would tell legislatures they may openly target vulnerable groups so long as they wrap prejudice in rhetoric.

Such a ruling would not stop at sports. It would invite broader attacks on bodily autonomy, gender expression, and civil rights protections that depend on equal treatment under the law.

That is how constitutional erosion begins — one carved-out exception at a time.

The Court should understand what is at stake.

Upholding these bans would not preserve fairness; it would legitimize state-enforced inequality and permanently stain the promise of constitutional equality.

Glen
15h

I'm going to start cheering for skynet...

