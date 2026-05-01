Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Toni Andriotis's avatar
Toni Andriotis
13h

What is happening in the US is the exception to what appears to be happening everywhere else. This US administration is abusing it's entitlements and has created an artificial pretense of great magnitude of hatred toward transgender people. It will be reversed, not just on legal, but on multiple humanitarian grounds. This is not mentally stable and not base on anything but hate and complete disregard for sciences. It will collapse under its own weight of ineptitude and conflation. It will all fall apart. Please stand strong.

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Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
13hEdited

This is yet another escalation by this F--king DOJ under the Trump administration—targeting the medical records of transgender Americans after losing repeatedly in federal court.

Instead of respecting those rulings, they’ve gone forum shopping, filing in a deeply conservative jurisdiction to try to force a different outcome.

That’s not justice—it’s manipulation of the system.

Let’s be clear: this is a direct assault on privacy, on medical ethics, and on the fundamental dignity of an already vulnerable community.

A government that weaponizes personal health information to score ideological points has abandoned any claim to decency.

This administration’s obsession with attacking transgender people is relentless.

It shows no regard for science, no respect for the law when it doesn’t get its way, and no basic human compassion.

History will not be kind to this kind of cruelty.

This cannot be normalized.

This must be challenged in the courts, in our communities, and at the ballot box—because silence in the face of this kind of abuse is complicity.

WE MUST NOT GIVE IN

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