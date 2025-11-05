Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Stitch gregory
2h

They’re about to go down a major rabbit hole. According to geneticists, intersex/DSD, is a lot more common than originally thought. Wait till they get some XXY and XYY chromosomes. Heads will explode!!!

Summer Dylan
2h

Pseudo science leads to very bad places. A recent study has shown that after 1 yr. on HRT, DNA methylation matches the gender identity that the trans patient identifies with. It's methylated at cis levels. Simplified - modern science has made sex changes not only possible but very effective. The human body is maleable and so is sex. The gender binary is a brain dead colloquialism.

