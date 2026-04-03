Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Stephanie Keeley's avatar
Stephanie Keeley
2d

We must NEVER stop Fighting these Monsters in every government office and every state in America! They are the reason why the country has become a CESSPOOL of HATE! They are the “Swamp” that needs to be destroyed, not just drained! They all need to be removed, imprisoned and the keys lost!

They will never get rid of Us! We are born every day of the year and we are FOREVER! 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🌈🦄😈😈🔥🔥

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Trans Poetic's avatar
Trans Poetic
2d

Thank you - these brave people are heroes. Trans rights now!

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