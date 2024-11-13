Ted Eytan // Wikimedia Commons

Explanations for Kamala Harris’s 2024 election loss are piling up: support for (or opposition to) Gaza or Israel, failure to break from Biden, leaning too conservative, being “too woke,” inflation—pick your cause. But one small faction of centrist columnists and a few Democratic lawmakers have latched onto another theory: that transgender issues cost Harris the race, and that the party should abandon support for transgender rights to win back votes. This suggestion has been met with strong opposition from prominent Democrats like Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, and several members of Congress. Now, a group of senators is stepping in, warning that scapegoating the transgender community is both misguided and shortsighted.

In comments provided exclusively to Erin In The Morning, multiple United States senators rebuked the idea that the Democratic Party should move forward without transgender people. “No one should be turned into a scapegoat for the election results,” said Senator Ben Cardin (D-Maryland), who continued, “The hateful way that Donald Trump and many Republicans used transgender people as a political wedge was unconscionable…. We will need to redouble our efforts to protect the most vulnerable and keep hope alive that our nation and our people will survive this detour.”

During the 2024 election cycle, Trump and the Republicans spent $215 million on anti-transgender advertising—more than they spent on any other issue. This staggering figure, calculated by Washington Post journalist Casey Parks using AdImpact data, underscores the GOP’s focus on transgender rights as a campaign strategy. The results in races targeted by these ads were mixed: while some Democrats, like Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), failed to secure their seats (and Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania), whose race appears headed for a recount), others, such as Elissa Slotkin (D-Michigan) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin), won, outperforming the top of the ticket.

This has led some, including Representatives Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), to blame transgender issues for Harris’s loss, with Moulton expressing concern that his two daughters might be “run over on a playing field” by trans girl athletes. Yet transgender athletes have competed in Massachusetts for years, and there is no evidence that transgender athletes who meet league requirements regarding hormone levels have advantages beyond typical female norms in any sport—or that they cause more injuries than other players. Furthermore, anti-trans sports laws tend to be sweeping and restrictive, overriding leagues' ability to ensure fair and safe competition without discrimination. These laws and policies have even led to nonsensical bans on transgender girls in sports like disc golf, fishing, billiards, and even chess.

These comments have been swiftly rebuked by several prominent Democrats. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey accused Moulton of “playing politics” with transgender kids, stating, “I also think it’s important in this moment that we not pick on particularly vulnerable children… And you know that’s what I’ve been disappointed in seeing.” Meanwhile, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who won in a Trump +30 state while fiercely defending trans youth, urged Democrats not to abandon the LGBTQ+ community in pursuit of votes, offering instead a different approach: lead with your values.

“None of this means we abandon important values and principles. As governor, I have vetoed numerous anti-LGBTQ and anti-choice bills, yet I still beat Mr. Trump’s handpicked candidate last fall. That happened because, even if some voters might have disagreed with the vetoes, they knew that the next day I would be announcing new jobs, opening a new health clinic, or finishing a new road that would cut 20 minutes off their commute,” said Andy Beshear in a New York Times op-ed. He added, “Earning trust and showing people you care about them also requires that we talk to people like normal human beings, and that we are not afraid to share our ‘why.’ For me, my why is my faith, and I share it proudly. I vetoed anti-LGBTQ legislation last year because I believe all children are children of God. And whether people agree with my decision, they know why I’m making it. They know where I am coming from.”

Today, several Senators are weighing in to echo these sentiments. Senator Peter Welch (D-Vermont) reaffirmed his commitment to transgender Americans, stating, “The Senator will continue to stand up for the rights and personal freedoms of all Vermonters, including trans and LGBTQ Vermonters. The Democratic party fights to level the playing field—whether that’s creating jobs and lowering costs, protecting rights and personal freedoms, or making it easier to access health care. What news pundits say won’t change our core values.”

Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) drew parallels between this moment and 2004, following Bush’s second victory: “In the 1990s I became the first Senate candidate to support gay marriage. After the 2004 election a lot of pundits said it was time for Democrats to stop standing up for gay people. They were wrong, and history showed we could stand up for what’s right and still win elections. This is not the time to abandon our values and principles, we must double down and fight for what is just and right – and that includes making sure that transgender people can live their lives without fear of discrimination. Our coalition is made stronger when we fight for all people and refuse to scapegoat vulnerable people.”

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) pointed to his comments made at Meet the Press, where he stated the party led the fight “for civil rights, for gay rights,” and that it must “continue to stand against all forms of bigotry.”

Senator Alex Padilla (D-California) also weighed in, stating, “Now more than ever, I remain committed to supporting the LGBTQ+ community and ensuring that trans people are treated with dignity and respect. The fight to defend the rights and freedoms of trans individuals continues, regardless of who occupies the White House.”

Senator Patty Murray (D-Washington) stated, “Democrats absolutely do not need to sacrifice trans people’s rights—or anyone else’s rights for that matter—to win elections. Most Americans believe in freedom, including the freedom to make your own health care decisions and live your life as you see fit. Frankly, the GOP’s intense focus on attacking the freedoms of such a tiny segment of the American population is nothing short of disturbing and no doubt deeply unproductive given the wide range of serious challenges facing our country like skyrocketing housing costs or our national security. I will always fight to protect the rights and safety of trans Americans—the same as I would for any of my constituents—and that doesn’t change under Trump or any President.”

Meanwhile, Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) highlighted her oath of office and willingness to fight for equal protection for transgender people, stating, “Unlike political pundits, my duty as a United States Senator, my literal oath of office, is to support and defend the Constitution—and one of the most important constitutional principles is equal protection under the law. Election results have no bearing on that sacred oath, nor the reality that our nation was founded on the ideal that every individual is endowed with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Denying Americans basic freedoms because of who they love or who they are is a betrayal of our founding ideals, period.”

Prominent Democrats are increasingly rejecting the notion of abandoning LGBTQ+ rights for speculative political gain. The party's commitment to protecting its vulnerable transgender constituents will soon be tested, with upcoming votes on issues such as defunding gender-affirming care, threatening children's hospitals that provide such care with loss of all government funding, federal bans on gender-affirming treatments, and prohibitions on transgender service members. While a few Democrats and columnists have suggested distancing from transgender issues, many of the party's most respected leaders are resolutely opposing such moves. The effectiveness of their stance will become evident in the coming months as Republicans pursue an agenda designed to push transgender people out of public life.

Update: After publication, Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) sent in a statement: "Every American deserves the freedom to fully participate in every aspect of our national life. No one should ever be excluded from this vision. As MAGA extremists continue their attacks on members of the LGBTQ+ community to score cheap political points, I will push to end discrimination and expand freedom for all. I led the fight to secure this vision for Oregonians back in 2007. And it is way past time to do the same for all our LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors across America by passing the Equality Act.”