Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Devin's avatar
Devin
10hEdited

The long-term cost of anti-trans positions becoming democrat strategy is far more harmful than the impact of any single election.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Anne's avatar
Anne
10h

"Border line disrespectful? Bordering what, the road to hell, where she belongs?

Reply
Share
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture