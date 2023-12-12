On Dec. 3, a young transgender girl won her age category in the 2023 Southern Region Oireachtas Irish Dancing competition in Dallas, Texas. This means she will qualify to compete in the World Irish Dancing Competitions. For those who have been following transgender participation in other events, you can probably guess what happened next. Predictably, a slew of right-wing media articles dropped, claiming the 13-year-old girl had a “biological advantage” in competitive Irish dancing. Right-wing media personalities like Riley Gaines and major conservative outlets such as The Daily Wire and The Daily Signal decried her victory, claiming that she had a “biological advantage” in competitive Irish dancing.

Irish dancing is a style of dancing well suited for competition. It typically features quick and graceful foot movement combined with a rigid upper body. According to the Teelin School of Irish Dance, judges grade on things such as good timing, pointed toes, graceful and energetic movement, confidence, and pleasant affect. It is a competition where grace, poise, and technique matter. On that same note, supposed “natural advantages” of transgender competitors after transitioning do not appear to be relevant to participating.

You can see last year’s event to understand the style of dance here:

The girl in question, a 13-year-old, placed first in her age category at the event held in Dallas, Texas. According to reports from the event, parents of girls who lost later discovered that the winner was transgender. These parents then reached out to conservative media outlets, claiming the transgender girl “cheated” by competing according to her gender identity. In an exclusive article from The Daily Signal, one parent expressed that the transgender girl's victory was so upsetting, it made her want to cry. Another adult competitor, who is also a legislative strategist for Conservative Women for America, Maggie McKneely, clearly outlined that a transitioning dancer would likely face disadvantages due to having to learn differences in the dance style, in an attempt to portray the girl’s participation as wrong:

“Most sports, men and women tend to do the same basic activity, just at very different skill levels, but Irish dance is highly gendered,” explained McKneely, who works as a legislative strategist for the conservative organization, Concerned Women for America. “The two sexes wear different shoes, they wear different clothes, they actually have completely different dance styles. They’re really not interchangeable in any way.”

Following the article’s publication, right wing conservatives took to twitter to attack the 13 year old girl. Riley Gaines, the swimmer who tied for 5th place with Lia Thomas and has used that event to lobby against transgender people in congress, stated that “a boy stole a qualifying spot for the upcoming World Championships in Irish dancing” and then urged people to sign a petition. Prisha Mosley, an anti-trans political detransitioner, thanked her for “bringing awareness and attention to these issues” and “the girls and families affected.” James Lindsay, who has been credited as one of the people responsible for the “groomer” slur towards LGBTQ+ people, said that “the trans menace in women’s sports is even showing up in Irish Dancing.” Colette Colfer, an anti-trans activist in Ireland, decried the girl’s participation and proclaimed, “Irish Dancing has fallen.” All of the aforementioned activists then spread a petition titled “Protect Irish Dancers in Gender-Specific World Qualifying Championships.”

The young trans girl was not without support. In a Facebook post by the organization showing her victory in her age category, several other competitors and parents praised her. Irish newsletter Irish Central interviewed Gabrielle Siegel, a Connecticut dancer who has participated in Irish Dancing for 10 years, who was upset over the transphobic backlash the young girl received: “I remember what it was like to be a teenage girl. I was a closeted member of the LGBTQ+ community at that age, and I genuinely can’t imagine being subjected to that level of harassment or bullying at that age.”

She then condemned the timing of the anti-trans comments and the idea of a biological advantage, “I think it’s really telling that CLRG’s policy has been in place for years, and nobody has even noticed. It took a dancer succeeding for there to be an uproar in response. It should be enough to say we need to support all of our dancers — and that any arguments about biological advantage are not only not evidence-based, but don’t even apply to the way Irish dance is judged.”

Siegel has launched a petition to support the dancer, which can be signed here.

The outcry over a young trans kid in competitive Irish dancing is the latest in a string of events where increasingly dubious claims of “natural advantages” for transgender people are being made. These include darts, pool, fishing, disc golf, and even chess. By targeting transgender people in these competitions, anti-trans activists reveal that “athletic advantage” is likely pretense for the real goal of these bans: exclusion of transgender people from public life.

Meanwhile, the Irish Dance Teacher’s Association of North America Southern Region, which held the event, unequivocally supports the trans dancer. They released the following statement prior to the event: