Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yasha's avatar
Yasha
8h

This is fantastic. I'm so grateful that CO will (hopefully!) remain a safe haven for trans minors.

Reply
Share
Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
7h

The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision instructing Children’s Hospital to resume serving the transgender community sends a clear and necessary message: hospitals, clinics, and medical institutions cannot abandon vulnerable patients because of political pressure or manufactured outrage.

The court made clear it did not agree that Children’s Hospital had fairly treated transgender patients and found that transgender patients were in fact discriminated against when these services were cut off.

That is a powerful statement from the court and a warning to every healthcare institution in Colorado.

Gender-affirming care is recognized medical care supported by major medical organizations, and denying access puts lives and mental health at risk.

This ruling makes it clear that healthcare providers in Colorado must uphold their obligations to patients, not extremist politics.

Every hospital and clinic in Colorado should take notice and immediately restore these services without delay. The transgender community deserves dignity, evidence-based healthcare, and equal treatment under the law.

It also sends a message to other states that JFK Jr nor Trump can force these institutions to abandon this community.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture