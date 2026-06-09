Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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DaneJ's avatar
DaneJ
17hEdited

Unfortunately the DOJ in partnership with red state AGs will keep trying to pursue these kinds of settlements. If a hospital in a blue state ends up agreeing to a settlement like this, people NEED to sue! Because providing care to detransitioners but not trans people would 100% violate blue states anti discrimination laws!

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Anne's avatar
Anne
17h

Well, there goes any respect I had for that organization. Which was not much, given that they are located in Cleveland.

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