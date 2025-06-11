Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicola A's avatar
Nicola A
10h

Today in news that is shocking to literally no one with a brain...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Sophia Zoe Kilmer's avatar
Sophia Zoe Kilmer
10h

Erin @sophiazoekilmer on Instagram here. A fellow LGBTQ activist, attorney, and politician. You and your wife are an inspiration to the entire trans community. Also this survey is spot on gender affirming care is life saving care, but part of that care is being allowed to socially transition while being shown compassion, empathy and humanity from those around us. When our loved ones the very people we expect to hold us up reject us that can be earth shattering. So many trans people face an impossible choice of being our authentic self while completely alone and abandoned in this world or live the lie with the cookie cutter life they want us to have while slowly killing ourselves anyway we can.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture