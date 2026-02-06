Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ES's avatar
ES
8h

.... There's. There's so much going on with this. They shouldn't cave in, and also, WHAT THE FUCK IS A CHILD'S RECREATIONAL GROUP DOING ASSOCIATING WITH THE DOD?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
9h

Scouting America has had varied history some good and some not - but with their capitulation to the trump policies and failure to truly promote all the youth of our country I have come to the conclusion that I no longer care about their survival unless they change their attitude and care for all of our youth

Reply
Share
5 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture