Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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BasicallyGir's avatar
BasicallyGir
6h

I am getting really sick of political pundits making mass denial of care decisions without providing any factual evidence to support their reasoning.

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p2q's avatar
p2q
6h

i lnow they dont argue about the facts but like… the narrative that trans people all of a sudden showed up and doctors were just like YUP, HRT AND SURGERY!!!! is just laughable. In what world do doctor’s just do as their patients ask without needing reams of evidence that it’s the best practice?

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