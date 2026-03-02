Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theo's avatar
Theo
9h

Now do an article on the AMA and what was behind their horrendous statement agreeing with the ASPS!

Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
9h

The recent paper released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, amplified by figures like Dr. Oz, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and others whose medical credibility on transgender health deserves serious scrutiny, is being weaponized for political ends rather than grounded in responsible medical consensus.

Its embrace by Donald Trump makes the motivation unmistakable: yet another attempt to marginalize a small and vulnerable community for political gain.

Let’s be clear about what is happening. This is not science leading policy — it is politics attempting to override established medical expertise and lived reality.

Major medical organizations across the United States and around the world continue to recognize gender-affirming care as legitimate, evidence-based healthcare.

Selectively elevating dissenting voices while ignoring the broader body of research is not debate; it is distortion.

And let us be equally clear about something else: the transgender community is not disappearing.

We are not a talking point, and we are not a convenient target.

We are neighbors, families, workers, veterans, and citizens.

Attempts to erase or silence us will fail because our existence is not subject to political approval.

This community will stand up.

We will speak out. We will organize, advocate, and participate fully in the democratic process.

We will use our voices, our visibility, and our votes to demand dignity, truth, and equal protection under the law.

We are still here.

We are not going away. And we will remain relevant — not because permission was granted, but because our humanity is undeniable.

