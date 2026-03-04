Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Necrospecter's avatar
Necrospecter
11m

Thank you for what you do, I really don't understand why can't people see Newsom is nothing more than Trump lite and after he gets in a higher position he will fully show his true colors I bet he will even switch parties not that there is really anything different about the ones we have but he still is a republican just like Musk.

Reply
Share
Marci Bowers's avatar
Marci Bowers
4m

Newsom is no Trump lite. He is the lone national figure to speak out against the SCOTUS decision forcing teachers to act as gender police. But he is a malleable figure who needs to stop reaching to the right.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture