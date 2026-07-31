In liberal democracies, advocacy groups are often free to criticize what they see as groups opposing the rights of those they advocate for. In the United States, for instance, the Southern Poverty Law Center designates groups opposing the rights of minorities as “hate groups,” an effective moniker that helps organizations and people avoid association with such movements. One of the most effective organizations at opposing hate and violence worldwide is Amnesty International, which has stood up to dictators and death squads to report accurately and advocate for globally marginalized people. Now, though, Amnesty appears to have met its greatest threat—not a government or a military junta, but the anti-trans activist and writer J.K. Rowling, and the anti-trans “gender-critical” movement she finances, who has successfully forced the organization as of this morning to issue an apology for calling anti-trans groups “anti-rights.”

On July 8, Amnesty International UK released a report titled “A Growing Threat: The Anti-Rights Movement in the UK.” The report mapped 117 organizations working to restrict the rights of, among others, transgender and queer people in the United Kingdom, and documented the financial infrastructure behind them, including far-right Christian nationalist organizations, U.S.-based legal powerhouses like Alliance Defending Freedom, and conversion therapy promoters. Many “gender critical” groups were also listed—a moniker used in the United Kingdom to describe trans-exclusionary activists who have driven much of the extreme downturn in civil rights for trans people in the country—including Sex Matters, a policy group that helped bring the Supreme Court case redefining “woman” under the Equality Act as excluding trans women, and Beira’s Place, a sexual assault support center founded and funded by billionaire J.K. Rowling that explicitly excludes transgender women from its services and was established after Rowling objected to Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre’s inclusive policies.

The response was immediate. Anti-transgender activists, financed by Rowling, flooded Amnesty International UK with legal threat letters demanding the report be withdrawn. Rowling herself posted on twitter: “Should any of the women’s organisations targeted by AmnestyUK’s recent ‘anti-rights’ blacklist wish to take legal action, applications can be made to the JK Rowling Women’s Fund.” That fund is a private legal war chest she launched in May 2025, backed by an immense personal fortune, with no public board and no outside oversight. The threats were serious due to UK policies allowing the mega-wealthy to sue people who criticize them into submission. Unlike the United States, where anti-SLAPP laws allow defendants to get these suits dismissed early, the UK has no comprehensive protections for those using their freedom of speech to criticize abuses. Likewise under UK defamation law, the burden of proof falls on the defendant. The report came down within 48 hours. For three weeks, the question was whether Amnesty would stand behind its own research or capitulate entirely. This morning, we got the answer: a full, groveling apology from the organization that has weathered the Soviet Union, Putin’s Russia, and the Bush administration’s defense of Guantánamo Bay—but could not weather J.K. Rowling.

In its apology, Amnesty completely capitulated, saying the document “should never have been published” and calling its publication “an error.” It specifically disavowed the labeling of anti-trans “gender critical” organizations as “anti-rights,” stating: “In particular, we apologise to Beira’s Place and other groups, which we categorised as gender critical organisations, which we should not have collectively labelled as anti-rights.” The apology identified no factual errors in the report. It did not retract any specific finding. It did not name a single inaccuracy. It simply surrendered the entire document. You can read the full apology here:

AIUK apology

Rowling celebrated. She posted on twitter: “Your apology for labelling women-only rape support centre Beira’s Place ‘anti-rights’ is a nice birthday present, AmnestyUK. Cheers. And congratulations to all the other women’s and LGB organisations Amnesty acknowledges having wrongly smeared as ‘anti-rights’.” She then turned to Genevieve Gluck, co-founder of Reduxx, an anti-trans website the Southern Poverty Law Center has described as “nothing but rabid transphobia” and compared to white nationalist crime-listing sites for its obsessive cataloging of alleged trans offenders—a site whose co-founder has appeared on the Daily Wire to claim that pornography is turning men transgender. Gluck expressed disappointment at not making the Amnesty list herself, posting: “To be honest, I was a little disappointed to not have gotten even an honorable mention.” Rowling replied warmly: “I like to think you were on the long list, Genevieve. 😘”

This is not the first time Rowling has used the threat of litigation to silence critics in the United Kingdom. In 2022, she threatened legal action against a social media user who called her a Nazi, forcing a public apology. In 2024, her lawyers compelled journalist Rivkah Brown—whose grandparents were Holocaust survivors—to publicly retract a tweet calling Rowling a Holocaust denier after Rowling dismissed the Nazis’ well-documented targeting of transgender people; her lawyers even required Brown to edit the apology’s phrasing. However, Rowling’s reach does not extend to the United States, where the First Amendment and anti-SLAPP legislation protect news publishers from accurately reporting on her promotion of anti-rights policies.

The capitulation of Amnesty International signals a bleak new era for transgender people in the United Kingdom. The country that once ranked first in Europe for LGBTQ+ rights now sits 22nd on the ILGA-Europe Rainbow Map, after 11 consecutive years of decline. Under the Labour government, the rollbacks have only accelerated: bathroom bans, school guidance erasing trans students, a trans youth care bans, and more. Now, major institutions cannot even criticize the groups responsible for this. Meanwhile, transgender people in the United Kingdom are watching groups cow in submission to these threats and are left wondering if there is anyone left they can turn to for help.