Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Nicola A's avatar
Nicola A
1d

Why do we live in such a pathetic timeline?

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J. S. Pak's avatar
J. S. Pak
1d

Cowards. The number of orgs willing to throw us under the bus grows by the day.

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