Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachel's avatar
Rachel
1d

Rowling may call herself a feminist. She may claim to support LGB (but not T) rights. Her women's shelter may even do some real good for the cis women who use it.

But she is a tool of the patriarchy, just as surely as any white Christian evangelical hate preacher.

Reply
Share
1 reply
ES's avatar
ES
1d

Rich people buy their own reality

Reply
Share
1 reply
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture