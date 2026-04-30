Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linden Jordan's avatar
Linden Jordan
20h

Love the defenders of our right to be!!!

Reply
Share
Brianna Amore's avatar
Brianna Amore
20h

The Idaho Legislature basically argued that ALL transgender people are inherently criminal, decided that EVERY trans person is criminally suspect, and that complaint absolutely DRIPS with anti-trans animus. And literally NONE of it has any basis in the truth whatsoever. It literally SCREAMS "trans panic" and the court should shut down this law IMMEDIATELY. It's a BLATANT violation of the Constitution and violates EVERY trans person's civil rights.

And the Idaho Legislature should be forced to prove that trans people are such a threat that this kind of draconian law is necessary. Because once in court, they will obviously fail since there is no statistical evidence that trans people are such a danger.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture