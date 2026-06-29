Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Brooklyn Ricky's avatar
Brooklyn Ricky
1d

“It's impossible for me to put a price tag on protecting the dignity and humanity of our students” this simple statement brought actual tears to my eyes

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Artur Akkerman, LCSW's avatar
Artur Akkerman, LCSW
1d

I am so inspired that there are adult allies who support our trans kids in this very dark chapter in American history.

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