Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Anne's avatar
Anne
1d

I wonder if some of the transgender accusations is because they can't accept that people as strong as Serena Williams or as accomplished as Michelle Obama can be female - if they are good, they must have been born male? I'm probably overthinking it - it's misogyny combined with transbigotry.

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ES's avatar
ES
1d

Oh yay the racism transphobia overlap and how it isn't actually about being trans or cis in reality, it's just about other people being able to define who and what you are so they can attack you for it.

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