Today, Donald Trump will assume the office of President of the United States. Officials have indicated to Fox News that Trump is expected to sign more than 200 executive orders on his first day, with the orders grouped into multiple omnibus packages containing dozens of directives each. One of these packages, revealed by far-right outlet The Free Press, is titled “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.” Many other executive orders targeting transgender people are also possible. Here are the policies that Trump has indicated he will pursue targeting transgender people, many of which could be set into via executive order quickly on day 1:

Removing Legal Recognition of Transgender People

The one revealed executive order will erase federal legal recognition of transgender people, establishing binary and intraversable definitions of sex as “male” and “female.” The order defines sex in a way that mirrors rhetoric promoted by trans-exclusionary radical feminists and anti-trans activists. It also states that government identification, including passports and personnel records, must reflect “biological reality” rather than “self-assessed gender identity.”

This means transgender people may no longer be able to update gender markers on government documents such as passports and Social Security records or passports; many took steps to do so in the lead-up to Trump’s second term. The order’s scope raises questions about how it will affect transgender people who have already legally transitioned or changed their documentation. It could also revoke symbolic recognitions, such as federal holidays for LGBTQ+ visibility. For example, Trump’s campaign once floated the idea of declaring “Christian Visibility Day” to counter Biden’s recognition of Trans Day of Visibility.

Transgender People in Prisons

The revealed order also targets transgender people in the prison system. Trans women explicitly will no longer be housed in women’s prisons, and federal funding for gender-affirming care for incarcerated trans individuals will be removed. The treatment of trans men in the order is uncertain and unaddressed by early reports of the order. These changes may force transgender inmates into situations where they are vulnerable to violence and effectively coerced into detransitioning. Florida has already implemented similar policies, going as far as to shorn the hair of transgender women and put them through state-mandated conversion therapy. The federal approach appears poised to follow suit.

Pronoun Policies and Title IX Changes

Another component of the announced order is a ban on the “forced” use of preferred pronouns. It remains unclear whether this provision will force federal employees to misgender transgender people actively or merely allow them to do so without consequence. The executive order will also erode protections for transgender people in education and the workplace by redefining sex-based discrimination to exclude gender identity.

Bathroom Bans in Federal Facilities

Speculation remains about whether Trump will issue an executive order mandating bathroom bans in federal facilities. Such a measure would force transgender people to use bathrooms that do not align with their gender identity in federal buildings, national parks, military bases, VA hospitals, and even airports. This would align with legislation proposed by Nancy Mace and enacted in several Republican-led states.

Attacks on Transgender Service Members

Trump has a track record of targeting transgender people in the military. During his first term, he enacted a sweeping ban on transgender service members, which President Joe Biden overturned in 2021. While the current executive order does not mention the military explicitly, Trump reiterated during a speech at AmericaFest that he will “get transgender out of the military.” This raises the likelihood of an order targeting trans service members and their dependents.

Gender-Affirming Care and FDA Investigations

Trump has also vowed to weaponize the FDA against transgender healthcare. At an NRA speech in 2023, he pledged to direct the FDA to investigate whether transgender hormone treatments “increase the risk of extreme depression, aggression, and even violence.” Although substantial evidence shows gender-affirming care improves mental health, Trump has already begun staffing federal agencies with loyalists, increasing the likelihood of biased conclusions. This investigation could be implemented as one of the many orders expected to be signed.

The Need for Resistance

While many of these executive orders may face legal challenges, their symbolic impact could embolden further anti-LGBTQ+ actions at the state and local levels. National organizations like the Human Rights Campaign and the ACLU will likely mount resistance, but grassroots organizing and community action will be vital. Transgender people and their allies must prepare for a sustained fight in the coming years.