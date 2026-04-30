Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Sheryl E's avatar
Sheryl E
18hEdited

I can say without a shred of doubt that a trans kid I know figured it out themselves at the age of four, and they haven't altered their choice in six years. No peer pressure or family dysfunction were involved.

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Melissa's avatar
Melissa
18hEdited

Not surprised. E.v.e.r.y.t.h.i.n.g. is under attack. The foundation of the U.S. and its Constitution are being demolished day by day. The Supreme Court essentially just ruled that white supremacy can determine voting districts. Kkkaroline Levitt issued the regime's edict a couple days ago that a.n.y.t.h.i.n.g. and any words construed to demean or describe the actions of the occupant of the White Supremacy House would be arrested and charged with treason.

All personal liberties are at risk and, as the famous line goes, paraphrasing here

... "first they came for the trans (that's you and me), but I was not trans...

... Then they came for the immigrants, but I wasn't an immigrant..."

... and on and on until everyone, except for the Epstein predator class, are in prison, slaves, or dead.

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