AusPaws
6h

Waiting for the shit storm that would occur if there was traction to include banning non medically necessary circumcision onto these gender affirming ban rules

Talia Perkins
6hEdited

The people engineering, funding, and carrying out the propaganda campaign and enacting the laws and policies against transgender people must face 42 U.S.C. § 1983, 18 U.S.C. § 241, & 18 U.S.C. § 242 prosecution.

I'm sure I seem a bit like a broken record, but that has to happen or they will try again as soon as they or their like again have power.

The Bible Thumpers, the Latter Day Pharisees, the Social Conservatives . . . they must be made as broken as they want us to be.

We should have hung the top 20 or 30 Confederates, even those not under arms, as were even the likes of Julius Streicher and Alfred Rosenberg, and obviously the top leadership tried at Nuremberg . . . the worst of Christian Nationalism's and the Endarkenment's leading lights must be tried, and some should hang.

Kevin D. Roberts - Heritage Foundation

Curtis Yarvin - founder of the Dark Enlightenment movement

Lance Wallnau - leading Dominionist and proponent of the Seven Mountains Mandate

Peter Thiel

J. D. Vance

Stephen Miller

DeSantis

Paxton

Abbot

et al

plausibly Trump will be too far gone or dead

There can not be any "deal" where they all skate, or in 10 or 20 years, or in 2 or 3 generations, we'll have to do this all again. Dixie and her every last remnant delusion of rectitude must be extirpated from the mind of the body politic.

