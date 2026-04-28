Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
3hEdited

Thank you Baum.

I am very, very happy to hear the pushback went somewhere besides a circular file.

~for the dissidents~ Dissidence is a probable typo?

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Letters From a Trans-American's avatar
Letters From a Trans-American
3h

THANK YOU, S. Baum, for this excellent reporting. If anyone is going to convince the cynics and transphobes that gender identity is not just a simple binary, it will be these young people and their parents and doctors.

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