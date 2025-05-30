On Friday, the Human Rights Campaign unveiled its Pride Month campaign, titled “These Colors Don’t Run.” Slated to appear at more than 150 Pride events across the country—and to take center stage at this year’s WorldPride in Washington, D.C.—the campaign marks a decade since the landmark marriage equality ruling while celebrating the resilience and expansion of the LGBTQ+ community. But what truly set it ablaze online wasn’t just the milestones—it was the campaign’s imagery: a fierce eagle emblazoned with the hues of the Progress Pride flag, paired with the defiant tagline, “These Colors Don’t Run.” Within hours of its release, the artwork went viral in queer digital spaces.

The artwork for the eagle featured several subtle touches, such as long eyelashes, a harness, painted nails, and a sassy attitude.

“This image from HRC goes so hard,” said journalist Katelyn Burns on her bluesky account with hundreds of reposts.

Describing the inspiration behind the artwork, the HRC Design Team told Erin In The Morning, “At the heart of Pride is a demand for a country where freedom and equality are a reality for all. This graphic is about reclaiming the imagery of America, affirming our community’s resilience, and reminding opponents of equality: we aren’t going anywhere. And hey — even an eagle can’t say no to a nice pedi and some lashes for the best month of the year.”

On MSNBC, HRC National Press Secretary Brandon Wolf spoke of the campaign, “Obviously it’s a little cheeky, but I think it’s also two things, an acknowledgement of our history - the resilience and strength of the LGBTQ+ community - and a declaration of our present and future… I think these colors don’t run, that spirit of resilience and resistance, is about acknowledging that this is a community that has been an incredibly difficult times before, and has turned those obstacles into progress… and it’s also a declaration that there is no president that can push us back into the closet, there is no government that can strip us of our joy and our fight for freedom. We’re not going anywhere, and pride is not just going to be a celebration, it’s also going to be a protest”

In a press statement about the new campaign, HRC’s president, Kelley Robinson, said, “This year, we’re making one thing clear: These colors don’t run—and they never will. The Pride flag is more than fabric; it carries the weight of generations who refused to be erased and the fire of those still rising. With World Pride here in the nation’s capital, our visibility has never mattered more—and neither has our strength. That’s why it matters that HRC is now 3.6 million strong. It’s the largest base of support we’ve ever had, and it’s growing in direct response to the attacks on our community. This is not just a number—it’s a movement, a mandate, and a promise: we’re not backing down. We’re building a future where every LGBTQ+ person can live bold, safe, and free.”

When asked if the logo will appear on merchandise, Sofia Rivera-Negron at HRC stated, “Yes, it's real. Yes, we hear the yearning for merch. We just rolled it out this morning. But keep an eye out for this at your local HRC Pride booth.”

This year, a more defiant tone feels not only appropriate—it feels necessary. As LGBTQ+ rights face coordinated rollbacks across the country, HRC’s embrace of Pride as protest marks a meaningful shift for an organization that has, at times, drawn criticism for sidelining the most marginalized within the queer community. But recent actions suggest a course correction, such as the organizations recent willingness to even call out Democrats when they oppose transgender rights. In 2025, Pride isn’t just a celebration; it’s a declaration. With protests expected to be central to Pride events nationwide, HRC’s eagle lands squarely within a growing movement ready to fight like hell for its future.