Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Asha's avatar
Asha
5h

Thank you for the excellent research that went into this.

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
5h

It is an open conspiracy, but it is a conspiracy! These federal codes make it a crime. Potentially a capital crime!

The people engineering, funding, and carrying out the propaganda campaign and enacting the laws and policies against transgender people must face 42 U.S.C. § 1983, 18 U.S.C. § 241, & 18 U.S.C. § 242 prosecution.

It must become a Dem platform plank. Take SoCons out of political life, and few literally out of it.

Actually defeat them in detail. Discourage later attempts at revival!

We did not hang nearly enough Confederates, let's not make the same mistake this time.

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