Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Jordan's avatar
Jordan
1h

I heard about this study a few weeks ago from Ev Nichols’ Queer Science Lab newsletter, where they specifically expressed their ethical concerns regarding the study. It’s an excellent read, linked here (https://queersciencelab.beehiiv.com/p/i-have-major-ethical-concerns-about-the-adolescent-and-young-adult-gender-dysphoria-outcomes-study-a). I asked if they had contacted any LGBTQ+ organizations at Northwestern to let them know that this study was happening, and since they had not and did not plan to I am working on doing so. I know that actions taken by student groups aren’t a sure thing, but I felt like they should know what was going on at their school since they are in a physical position to make it visible to more people at NW. I'll link this article as well!

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ILoveKitties's avatar
ILoveKitties
1h

Good grief. ALL of these "doctors" are known quacks. Let's hope that nobody volunteers for this "study". One would think that Northwestern would intervene and cancel this as well as disavow and distance themselves from people like Blanchard and anyone associated with him after the AGP debacle.

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