Talia Perkins
"Trump administration plans to end prison rape protections for trans and intersex people, memo says, by Adam Rhodes"

The crimes against humanity charges nearly write themselves.

The people engineering, funding, and carrying out the propaganda campaign and enacting the laws and policies against transgender people must face 42 U.S.C. § 1983, 18 U.S.C. § 241, & 18 U.S.C. § 242 prosecution.

To that end, should an escrow/trust fund be constituted?

Joanne
NONE of this should come as any surprise. After all, it was we (in the trans community) who started the crusades; conducted the Spanish Inquisition; burned the witches in Salem and England; starved the Ukrainians during the 1920's; sent the Jews to the concentration camps in Poland; interred the Japanese Americans and confiscated their property; used attack dogs on the freedom marchers in Selma; and forced those poor policemen to clear out those "fags" at Stonewall. Clearly, the god fearing and all-loving Christians need all the protection that they can get from us. My question is: AFTER they have wiped us out of every public space, who will they blame for whatever ills remain? Who will their "tormentors" next be?

