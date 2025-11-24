Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judith Hofeditz's avatar
Judith Hofeditz
7h

Thanks for the continuing updates! It is amazing to me how much cruelty our federal government expresses in its policies. The people creating them are sad examples of humanity in their intolerance and hatred for anyone not exactly like them. Unfortunately they have the power, for now, to do tons of damage. Good to hear folks at local levels are seeing the intolerance for what it is and kicking those folks out!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mad Girl Disease's avatar
Mad Girl Disease
5hEdited

Something I have seen almost no coverage of. Not sure what to make of that.

200+ lawmakers demand Speaker Mike Johnson end anti-trans rhetoric in Congress

https://www.advocate.com/politics/democrats-end-transphobia-congress

Not clear what specifically prompted it at that moment, or what the reaction has been.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture