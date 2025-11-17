Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erin Kelly's avatar
Erin Kelly
6h

The wording mentions ICAO. I wonder if they're backtracking because of the six month rule. Many countries require those entering to have passports that will be valid for at least six months. If the State Department can invalidate passports whenever it wants, then that could cause problems for all Americans traveling, not just transgender Americans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Chelsea Kelly-Reif's avatar
Chelsea Kelly-Reif
6h

I don't trust that

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture