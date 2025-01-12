PLEASE buy from people who have not filled their goals!

Did you know that for a long time, Girl Scouts has openly included transgender and nonbinary individuals in its membership? I first learned of this four years ago while searching for a source for my annual Girl Scout cookie purchase. At that time, a wave of anti-trans sentiment was intensifying, prompting me to seek out transgender Girl Scouts from whom to order. One major benefit of their online ordering system is that it allows for trans girl scouts to sell their cookies with relative privacy and no contact between the scout and the purchaser when it comes to online orders.

My initial effort was a success, meeting the goals of every single scout featured on the page. The achievement felt wonderful during what seemed like one of the most severe legislative attacks on transgender children in recent memory. Unbeknownst to us, each subsequent year would bring greater such attacks. Since then, every year I've repeated this initiative, we've surpassed our previous sales, leading to coverage in multiple major media outlets.

It is that time of year again. I have reached out to the families on my list to gather girl scouts to purchase cookies from. Please consider choosing a trans girl scout to get your cookies from this year - the kids are under attack this year more than ever, so lets give them some joy.

Note: When purchasing from one of these trans girl scouts, please choose the “ship the cookies” option and not the “deliver the cookies” by hand option.

With no further adieu, here are the scouts! Please check back as many more often request to be added after publication, and I will keep this post updated with any that join in:

Dotty: Dotty is a trans girl who loves math and is always looking for fun new math problems to solve. She wants to calculate how many cookies--individual cookies, not boxes--that she sells. You can buy her cookies here!

Candor: Candor (they/them) is in 10th grade and plans to use their cookie sale proceeds to support their Gold Award Project focused on educating teachers on gender diversity and inclusive practices. You can buy their cookies here!

Sierra: Sierra is a proud non-binary kid who advocates for trans rights with their family. Sierra loves rock climbing and art projects. They love being a part of their inclusive Girl Scouts troop that plans to use the money earned to fund troop activities and support local community organizations. You can buy their cookies here!

Tanner: Tanner is a high school junior at a wildlife career center. He's hoping to get hired at one of the Girl Scout camps this summer as a camp counselor. Proceeds from his cookie sale will help fund his Gold Award project, and allow his troop to take a big trip their senior year. You can buy his cookies here!

Lucien: Lucien is 9 years old, a trans Brownie and an ambitious first time cookie seller! She is a proud youth organizer, and she loves her community. Lucien is using her cookie funds to go to Girl Scout camp this summer so she can swim and do archery with her friends, and to get a travel hammock with her cookie rewards! You can buy her cookies here!

Ash: Ash (they/them) is a Cadette in an inclusive troop in KC who enjoys Girl Scouts because of the leadership opportunities and the friends they have made. You can buy their cookies here!

Will: Will has a passion (and talent) for art and writing and hanging out with friends. He and his troop plan on using the funds to travel, though the destination is to be determined. You can buy his cookies here!

Lucy: Lucy loves fashion, friends and kindness. She plans to use the funds from cookie sales to do super fun troop activities together! You can buy her cookies here!

Wxy: Wxy is a 10yr old nonbinary scout in an inclusive troop who loves Pokemon, math & science, and engineering found objects. You can buy their cookies here!

Mirabelle: Mirabelle (she/her) is a seven-year-old Daisy scout who loves science, nature, and the classic film Edward Scissorhands. You can buy her cookies here!

Elliott: Elliott is a girl scout and is trying to sell 500 boxes this year to support her troop You can buy her cookies here!

Weston: Weston (she/her) is a daisy scout who loves art, dancing, musical theatre, rainbows, kitties, and unicorns. You can buy her cookies here!

Olivia: Olivia loves the ocean, gems and geodes, asking questions, and singing songs from Wicked or Moana. You can buy her cookies here!

Aubrey: Aubrey devours books, especially graphic novels, and they write their own chapter books and comics. They're also a huge Pokemon fan. You can buy their cookies here!

Avery: Avery is extremely active and loves martial arts. They just earned their green (seventh) belt! You can buy their cookies here!

Logan: Logan is an 8 year old trans girl who is full of sparkles and sunshine, and she is earning money to do community service projects and spend a week at overnight Girl Scout camp this summer. You can buy her cookies here!

El: El is Girl Scout, a musician, and a fierce advocate for diversity, inclusion, and human rights. You can buy their cookies here!

Naomi: Naomi is a nonbinary scout who has recently taken up beekeeping! They hope to fund a camping trip with their troop this year by selling Girl Scout Cookies. You can buy their cookies here!

Morgan: Morgan is a 3rd grader participating in Girl Scouts for the first time this year with hope to build better friendships with other girls in her grade. You can buy her cookies here!

Fuller: Fuller is a 9 year old girl who loves Minecraft, learning about math and science, and helping out with her little brothers. You can buy her cookies here!

Ray: Ray is part of an inclusive troop and has been participating in Girl Scouts for about 10 years. You can buy his cookies here!

Zadie: Zadie loves DnD, archery, animals (mainly cats!), and baking. You can buy their cookies here!

Ezri: Ezri is a Brownie who is curious, playful, spreads love, and brings joy to those around them. You can buy their cookies here!

Malika: Malika is a kid who loves the arts and trying new things! You can buy her cookies here!

Joshua: Joshua (She/They) is a trans girl scout in California, who has greatly appreciated the support of the Internet in past years, and hopes that you all will enjoy some delicious cookies as you support her troop again this year. You can buy her cookies here!

Cedar: Cedar is a nonbinary Girl Scout who loves science, math, art, video games, and jumping on trampolines. You can buy their cookies here!

Hudson: Hudson (she/her) loves reading, coding, and being a Girl Scout! She also loves her family and nature. The cookie money will help her troop pay for dues, uniforms, a party, and a local service project! Thanks for your support! You can buy her cookies here!

Anderson: Andy is a sophomore in high school. He plays cello and guitar and participates in the orchestra and jazz band at school. He is a well-loved leader in his troop and his troop was very kind and accepting when he came out. You can buy his cookies here!

Marc: They are an ambassador scout and is working on earning money to replace equipment at their local Girl Scout cabin and to see Hamilton! You can buy their cookies here!

Lily: Lily (she/her) is a brownie girl scout from Florida who loves soccer and building legos! She wants to earn enough funds to support her troop to visit the Girl Scout house in Savannah! You can buy her cookies here!

Gabby: Gabby is 9 years old, almost 10, this is her 3rd year participating in Erin's Cookie Orders and she is always so happy and amazed at all the support she gets. She not only is a Girl Scout she also is a swimmer, plays clarinet and chimes and also enjoys art, pottery and painting. She is looking forward to all the support again and is happy to help her troop purchase and plan activities each year. You can buy cookies from her here!

Rosey: Rosey has been a scout for five years. Rosey loves music, both listening to and creating it. She also loves academics, particularly the sciences. You can buy cookies from her here!

Lo: Lo is a trans Brownie who joined a Girl Scout troop after moving to a new state. She is super excited to go camping at a new camp with new friends. You can buy her cookies here!

Stitch: Stitch is a 15 year old non-binary scout. They are hoping to sell enough cookies to spend all summer at their favorite place in the whole world, camp! Camp is their refuge from the world, a safe place where they can be authentically themselves. You can buy cookies from them here!

Rapunzel: Rapunzel is an 8 year old trans scout who is hoping to sell enough cookies to go to Disneyland so she “can become a real princess” and to help fund for her troop to spend all summer at Camp, their safe place where she and her friends can be themselves. You can buy cookies from her here!

Xandra: Last year she reached her goal thanks to the help of all those supporting her. Her goal is larger this year so she can go to a full week of camp! Girl Scouts has been amazing and supportive during every step of Xandra's transition! You can buy cookies from her here!