Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katrina deVille's avatar
Katrina deVille
10h

This is why I’m running for United States House of Representatives Wisconsin District 8. There’s numerous reasons I’m running, but this sort of discriminatory policy and treatment is the most urgent. I’ve really had enough of it, and I know y’all have too.

I propose a provision be added we remove all healthcare coverage for GOP members of the House. Let’s see how neat THEY think it is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Tabris's avatar
Tabris
10h

I knew the lack of amendments towards us was too good to be true :/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture