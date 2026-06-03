Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
6h

Rep. Vindman (D-VA) deserves every trace of heat they get for it.

It's too late to primary, not too late to remember.

Thank you, Baum

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Freddie Baudat's avatar
Freddie Baudat
5h

Someone needs to school him on how “both sides-ing” is done.

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