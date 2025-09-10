Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yasha's avatar
Yasha
17hEdited

When someone eventually writes a definitive history of trans erasure/knowledge suppression, I think EITM is going to be a valuable resource.

On a side note, I'm a medievalist at heart, and when I see modern attacks on trans people I'm constantly reminded how little conservative/religious attacks on trans people have changed. For example, Early Medieval pastoral literature and edicts often condemn gender non-conformity with dehumanizing and genocidal language. Conservatives who think trans people are a product of a "woke mind virus" that flared up c. 2010 probably have no idea that the rhetoric they spew towards us has been going on for thousands of years. Or maybe they do and simply don't acknowledge it because that would mean admitting that we've always been here, undermining their entire "wokeism" thesis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Erin Reed and others
Ellen Adele Harper's avatar
Ellen Adele Harper
17h

WTF? These people are completely psychotic. They want reality to conform to their beliefs. That is freaking dangerous, and others that they are delusional about, it could even jeopardize the future of humanity and the biosphere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture