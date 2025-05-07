Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Belmont's avatar
Michelle Belmont
6h

May every elected official who pulls these kinds of amoral political backstabbings end up rotting in primary hell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brenden's avatar
Brenden
6h

Their betrayal of the people will be noted in history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture