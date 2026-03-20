Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Joan the Dork's avatar
Joan the Dork
3h

I don't know anyone who's a runner- hell, I don't know any athletes, period- but I wish these folks all the best with their boycott. The way the most prestigious institutes of higher learning have turned to putty in the spray-tanned shitgibbon's tiny, splotchy hands is just infuriating. Their administrators should all be ashamed of themselves.

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Ed Luwish's avatar
Ed Luwish
3h

If they had let her run, she might have shown average ability, proving conclusively that trans woman athletes have no biological advantage over cis women. I bet.

Exclusion from any activity is really no different from employment discrimination, and a general slap in the face that, unfortunately, happens too often to trans individuals.

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