Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aurora M's avatar
Aurora M
2h

Whatever happened to Martin Luther’s “everyone their own priest before god?”

When you combine that with Saint Gaga’s “Born This Way” it becomes clear that god herself wants me to be trans 🤷🏻‍♀️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Autumn Lynch's avatar
Autumn Lynch
2h

I loathe this guy. He's only got 3 options though to accept based on the "science" people scream about when it comes to us.

- Mary was intersex (only way for Jesus to get a y chromosome)

- jesus was a trans man

- the entire religion was made up to control weak minded people

Outside of that you have no other options that fit the science.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture