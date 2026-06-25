Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Marci Bowers's avatar
Marci Bowers
13h

Shame on NYC hospitals for caving, as have most surgeons around the US. When our Bay Area hospital system capitulated to Trump despite my protests, we found an alternative. Denying surgery to 18 year olds is--as Trump intended--cruelty.

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Artur Akkerman, LCSW's avatar
Artur Akkerman, LCSW
13h

So proud of NYC PRIDE organizers for kicking out sponsors that turned their backs on us!!! That is the truest spirit of PRIDE!!! Happy PRIDE!!!!

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