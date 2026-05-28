Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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William Flug's avatar
William Flug
1d

Corporate Dems are hopelessly frightened to death to do the right thing about our trans neighbors because of their delusion that the path to victory - translation: their turn to run The Empire - depends on a bunch of left-wing MAGAs peeling off to vote for them. Advocacy for trans care being the ultimate no-no, they run and hide. It's a judgment on them.

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Leah Abram's avatar
Leah Abram
1d

As a trans New Yorker I am profoundly disappointed in my state and local government. Whom do I contact to make my ire known?

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