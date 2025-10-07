Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leah Abram's avatar
Leah Abram
4h

Considering this, and

-John Ewing [D] won the Omaha Mayoralty defeating his anti-trans opponent

-Zohran Mamdani is hardcore pro-trans rights and he won the NYC democratic primary and looks to win the general, and the incumbent Mayor Adams tried to pivot to banning trans kids in public school bathrooms in NYC but he's out of the race now (for a host of reasons)

-Andy Beshear [D] won in *KENTUCKY* and he's great on trans rights

I think there's more evidence that running on Trans Rights is better than conceding transphobia to the GOP not just morally but politically as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jetta Girl's avatar
Jetta Girl
4h

You Winsome and you Losesome it seems. Not sad to see you go Mr. Earle!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture