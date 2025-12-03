Erin In The Morning

Anne Kiefer
13h

Yeah, the "parental rights" excuse was useful till it wasn't useful. The parents who support their kids' lived experiences called the hypocrisy out and made it clear to everyone. So now they conscript the teachers they called "radical leftists" and "indoctrinators" to enforce their gender binary by bulldozing over any parental permissions to socially affirm their children.

The mask is off. They're just cruel, inhumane bigots.

Rian Garn
13h

They are quite clear about their goal being to drive us from public existence.

