Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Ellen Adele Harper's avatar
Ellen Adele Harper
4h

Now this is getting downright disgusting. Looks like our existence may soon be limited to blue states.

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Ella Kristensen's avatar
Ella Kristensen
4hEdited

So now you need a passport to drive through Mississippi or be subjected to detention by ICE. As a New Yorker, can't we just let the South sucede? Partition makes so much sense to me right now.

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