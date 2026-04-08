On Monday, Mississippi enrolled an anti-trans bill that will ban driver's license gender marker changes for transgender people across the state. The bill, which now awaits Republican Gov. Tate Reeves' signature, requires that all Mississippi driver's licenses reflect the holder's sex assigned at birth and explicitly states that court orders recognizing a gender change "shall have no effect" on license issuance. It is the latest in a wave of extreme anti-transgender identification document bans in recent months, following Kansas's decision in February to invalidate transgender people's driver's licenses overnight with no grace period—a story we at EITM broke. Though the Mississippi bill does not retroactively invalidate existing licenses the way Kansas did, any transgender Mississippian whose license comes up for renewal will be forced to carry identification that does not match their identity, should the governor sign it.

The bill, SB2322, is extremely broad. Alongside a requirement that all new, renewal, or duplicate driver's licenses reflect sex assigned at birth, SB 2322 also invalidates out-of-state driver's licenses issued to individuals who it asserts could not prove lawful presence in the United States—meaning that some licenses that are legal in other states are no longer recognized in Mississippi. Officials who encounter such licenses, such as during police stops, are required to cooperate with ICE. The ACLU of Mississippi, speaking in opposition to the bill, notes that the provisions "disproportionately impact both LGBTQIA+ individuals and immigrant communities by limiting access to accurate identification and expanding pathways into enforcement." In practice, the bill merges two of the current political moment's most targeted populations into a single piece of legislation.

The bill will have direct negative impacts on transgender Mississippians. In a state with strict voter ID laws, forcing a mismatch between a person’s appearance and their identification documents carries consequences. Trans people could be forcibly outed during a traffic stop, turned away at a bar, blocked at the polls, or subjected to scrutiny in any situation where a license must be produced. Notably, this is dangerous in a state where anti-LGBTQ+ animosity can be extremely high. According to the 2022 U.S. Trans Survey, which had over 92,000 participants, roughly a quarter of transgender people whose identification documents do not match their gender identity reported experiencing verbal harassment, assault, or denial of services when showing their IDs.

The bill is the latest in a growing wave of anti-transgender identification document laws. In February, Kansas went further than any state before it, invalidating transgender people's driver's licenses overnight and sending letters demanding their immediate surrender—leaving many scrambling and unable to get to work, pick up their children, and navigate daily life with suddenly invalid IDs. Though Mississippi's bill does not contain those instant revocation provisions, the effect will be the same over time: as licenses come up for renewal, transgender Mississippians will be forced to carry documents that out them. According to the Movement Advancement Project, seven states already do not allow transgender people to update the gender marker on their driver's license. If Gov. Reeves signs SB 2322, Mississippi will become the eighth.

"We cannot ignore the reality that this provision targets a vulnerable group of people who already face disproportionate levels of discrimination, misunderstanding and, in many cases, outright hostility. Rather than offering protection, this law adds to that burden. Rather than making their lives safer, it makes them more exposed. That is not the role of government, and it is not the purpose of good legislation," said Democratic Sen. Rod Hickman. "Scripture teaches us in Micah 6:8 that we are called to do justice, to love mercy and to walk humbly. That is not just a personal calling, but also should be a standard for how we govern. Laws rooted in justice protect rather than target. Laws grounded in mercy recognize the dignity of every person. Laws shaped by humility reflect a careful use of power, not an overreach of it. Senate Bill 2322, particularly this provision, falls short of that standard."

The bill now awaits Gov. Reeves' signature. Reeves has signed every major anti-transgender bill to reach his desk, including the state's sports ban, youth care ban, and bathroom ban, and is expected to sign SB 2322 as well. If signed, the law would take effect July 1, 2026. Transgender Mississippians who believe their rights have been violated can contact the ACLU of Mississippi for legal assistance.