Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brittany Southworth's avatar
Brittany Southworth
9h

Proud of Minnesota!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Angela Brightfeather's avatar
Angela Brightfeather
9h

It is imperative at this point that since the major objections about trans people is influenced by the Christian political coalition, that we should be suing them for discrimination and any church funded with public money, by way of their preferred tax status as non-taxable, should be held accountable for the discrimination.

Who knows, it may just threaten the true Christians into turning against the political Christians for fear of losing their tax exempt status as well.

For heavens sake, why aren’t our supporters trying to think outside of the frigging box?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erin Reed
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture