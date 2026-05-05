Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
3hEdited

And her Democrat Primary challenger who tried to get her thrown off the ballot owing to her not using her deadname -- he's too evil and incompetent to be considered for dogcatcher. After all, she used her legal name just as she should.

But it would be interesting to know which party regulars were in sympathy to him, or, to her.

I find it difficult to believe he did this without consulting others in the party.

Thank you Baum.

Reply
Share
Joan the Dork's avatar
Joan the Dork
3h

Well, if "centrist" Dems were looking for a referendum on whether or not they can gain political advantage by chucking trans folks under the bus... here it is: a transphobe, running an explicitly transphobic campaign, against a literal trans person. Surely, we can now expect that every political analyst who's been blaming our existence for the loss in 2024 will sit down, shut the fuck up, and eat a slice of humble pie if Ms. Whaley wins her primary?

(I know, I know- I won't be holding my breath for it.)

Fingers crossed that Frankie-boy gets the boot up the ass he so richly deserves, and bounces down every last step on his trajectory towards the curb.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erin Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture