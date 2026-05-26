Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Brianna Amore's avatar
Brianna Amore
16h

Proving once again that NONE of these anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ efforts are grassroots and all are led by billionaires with an axe to grind and an agenda to push.

Billionaires are literally one of THE BIGGEST PROBLEMS facing humanity right now. They have literally become supervillains and are so bad that we should refer to them as "Villainaires" (not my term but properly stolen).

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Phin's avatar
Phin
16h

As a Mainer I can tell you how good this is to hear!!!! ❤️

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