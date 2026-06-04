Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Yasha's avatar
Yasha
3hEdited

Ok, I find the premise of the question "changing one's gender" inherently flawed. Trans people are not "changing our gender." Many trans people undergo HRT in order to develop secondary/primary sex characteristics associated with the gender they already are and alleviate distress caused by dysphoria. We are not whimsically choosing our gender of the shelf at Walmart. Language really matters, and this is a consistent problem with mainstream news articles discussing trans people (to say nothing of right-wing propaganda). As long as they control the language, they control the narrative. That needs to change.

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Mike Soboroff's avatar
Mike Soboroff
3h

First they came …

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