Erin In The Morning

Erin In The Morning

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Talia Perkins's avatar
Talia Perkins
7hEdited

I especially appreciate the judge (different judge) who called the gender critical to be, "obvious charlatans".

It is that the Social Conservatives have no possible case at all, that more than anything but the harm they do, justifies their prosecution under U.S.C. § 1983, 18 U.S.C. § 241, & 18 U.S.C. § 242 for their engineering, funding, and carrying out the propaganda campaign and enacting the laws and policies against transgender people.

Thank you Erin.

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Jill P May's avatar
Jill P May
7h

Thanks for sharing! Let's hope this good news holds up in the courts with djt always trying to wiggle his way out of the truth. But this helps. We need more judges like this!

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